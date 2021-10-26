ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
Pakistan

METRO Pakistan marks World Food Day

Recorder Report 26 Oct 2021

KARACHI: METRO Pakistan celebrated the World Food Day, as part of the global commemorations, with the children to highlight the importance of food in the youth. The events were attended by METRO employees, along with the participating institutions, their management, staff, and the students.

World Food Day is celebrated annually around the globe to raise awareness, gather support, devise strategies and implement plans to end world hunger. As part of the process, the METRO sustainability team initiated the "Be Empowered" program, to provide opportunities and empower the deprived children for their growth and equal development.

At the occasion, related educational material, meal boxes, fruits, and Hygiene kits were distributed among the children.

