KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Monday (October 25, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 173.94 173.91 173.76 173.58 173.35 173.02 172.23 EUR 202.94 202.97 202.91 202.92 202.79 202.53 201.73 GBP 239.72 239.66 239.43 239.15 238.83 238.29 237.10 ===========================================================================

