Bill buying rates per unit of currency

Recorder Report 26 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Monday (October 25, 2021).

===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
        15 DAYS       1M        2M        3M        4M        5M         6M
===========================================================================
USD      173.94    173.91    173.76    173.58    173.35    173.02    172.23
EUR      202.94    202.97    202.91    202.92    202.79    202.53    201.73
GBP      239.72    239.66    239.43    239.15    238.83    238.29    237.10
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

