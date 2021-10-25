ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Arabica coffee hits two-week low as Brazilian real slumps

  • March London cocoa fell 0.1% to 1,775 pounds a tonne
  • March raw sugar slipped 0.1% to 19.07 cents per lb
Reuters 25 Oct 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit two-week lows on Monday against the backdrop of a slump in the Brazilian real and bearish sentiment in wider financial markets.

Cocoa and sugar were little changed.

Coffee

December arabica coffee fell 0.8% to $1.9825 per lb by 1133 GMT.

Arabica speculators reduced their net long position by 2,277 lots to 45,340 in the week to Oct. 19, data showed.

Dealers cited much-needed weekend rains in top producer Brazil, widespread coffee tree flowering and a steep slump in the Brazilian real versus the dollar.

A weak real tempts Brazilian producers and exporters to sell dollar-priced coffee by raising returns in local currency terms.

January robusta coffee fell 0.1% to $2,139 a tonne.

Arabica coffee edges higher, sugar and cocoa fall

Sugar

March raw sugar slipped 0.1% to 19.07 cents per lb, edging away from last week's three-week low of 18.82 cents.

Raw sugar speculators cut their net long position by 33,515 contracts to 126,148 in the week to Oct. 19, data showed.

Dealers said the market looks set to try to consolidate at current lofty levels, with rains in Brazil weighing somewhat and the risk of more fund long liquidation looming.

Egypt has strategic sugar reserves sufficient until January-February, a senior supply ministry official said.

December white sugar fell 0.5% to $498.20 a tonne.

Cocoa

March London cocoa fell 0.1% to 1,775 pounds a tonne.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 reached 277,000 tonnes by Oct. 24, exporters estimated, down 15.3% from the same period last season.

Ivorian output has long been expected to fall this season, though recent dry and sunny weather has improved the production outlook.

Meanwhile, recent data on third-quarter demand growth has been largely disappointing, traders and analysts said.

December New York cocoa gained 0.1% to $2,584 a tonne.

New York cocoa speculators switched to a net short position of 10,672 contracts in the week to Oct 19, cutting 16,667 contracts.

