ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Latest Russian cyberattack targeting hundreds of US networks: Microsoft

Reuters 25 Oct 2021

WASHINGTON: The Russian-based agency behind last year's massive SolarWinds cyberattack has targeted hundreds more companies and organizations in its latest wave of attacks on US-based computer systems, Microsoft said in a blog post.

Microsoft, in a blog post dated Oct. 24, said Nobelium's latest wave targeted "resellers and other technology service providers" of cloud services. Those attacks were part of a broader campaign over the summer, Microsoft said, adding it had notified 609 customers between July 1 and Oct. 19 that they had been attacked.

Just a small percent of the latest attempts were successful, Microsoft told the New York Times, which first reported the breach, but it gave no further details.

US cybersecurity officials could not be immediately reached to confirm the report.

Microsoft to shut down LinkedIn in China

US officials confirmed to the Times that the operation was underway, with one unnamed senior administration official calling it "unsophisticated, run-of-the mill operations that could have been prevented if the cloud service providers had implemented baseline cybersecurity practices."

"This recent activity is another indicator that Russia is trying to gain long-term, systematic access to a variety of points in the technology supply chain and establish a mechanism for surveilling - now or in the future - targets of interest to the Russian government," Microsoft wrote.

Microsoft cyberattack SolarWinds Russian cyberattack

Comments

1000 characters

Latest Russian cyberattack targeting hundreds of US networks: Microsoft

TLP issue: PM has summoned cabinet meeting on Wednesday, says Rashid

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths in nearly a year

Proud to have made history against India: Babar Azam

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo resigns as speaker of Balochistan Assembly

China will uphold world peace, Xi says

SC orders demolition of Nasla Tower in a week

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee continues to depreciate, ends at 174.43

India's Mohammed Shami 'horribly abused' online after defeat to Pakistan

Russia set to ship aid to Afghanistan, eyes next round of talks

'Will you drop Rohit Sharma?', bemused Kohli asks in reply to question

Read more stories