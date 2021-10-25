SC orders demolition of Nasla Tower in a week

The Supreme Court (SC) ordered on Monday to demolish Nasla Tower in a week and also sought a report on it, Aaj News reported

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Hassan and Justice Qazi Amin, took up the case at the SC Karachi registry.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also appeared before the court after the bench summoned him. The CJP asked why the tower was not yet demolished, saying that, for the court, the Nalsa Tower does not exist.

The SC has ordered that electricity and water supply to the building be cut off by October 27. The court also directed that advanced technology be used to demolish the building.

The Karachi commissioner should demolish the 11-storey building in a week and submit the report to the SC, the bench directed.

Earlier this year, the top court had ordered the demolition of the building saying that part of the building was constructed on the service road and had encroached upon the footpath.

The apex court had also dismissed petitions of the owner and residents of Nasla Tower that sought a review of its judgment.

Meanwhile, the SC bench will hear several cases at the top court's Karachi registry from Monday (today) to Friday. The matters about removal of encroachments from Gujjar, Orangi, and Mehmoodabad nullahs, Karachi Circular Railway, Kidney Hill Park, restoration of Aladdin Park are scheduled to be taken up by the top court.

The SC will also take up the matter pertaining to fatal accidents resulting from electrocution in the service territory of K-Electric.