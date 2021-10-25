Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths in nearly a year

Pakistan reported the lowest number of deaths from coronavirus in nearly a year after nine people succumbed to the novel virus on October 24.

On November 8 last year, the country had reported nine deaths from the novel virus. As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has now increased to 28,386.

Meanwhile, the country continued to see a downward trend in its daily positive cases and reported less than 700 cases for the eighth straight day. During the last 24 hours, 42,095 tests were conducted nationwide out of which 698 came out positive.

So far, Pakistan has confirmed 1,269,234 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic last year.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus positivity ratio continued to remain below 2% for the 10th consecutive day and now stands at 1.65%. Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases stand at 23,940, while there are 1,524 critical cases.

Additionally, 666 patients across the country recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,216,908.

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest single-day tally in a year

Moreover, Pakistan on Saturday achieved the landmark of administering over 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines to its citizens. So far, over 100,016,587 doses have been administered to the people.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that so far, over 68 million people have been administered the doses out of which over 38 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Meeting vaccination target a must to prevent 5th Covid-19 wave: Asad Umar

The head of NCOC added that more than 30 million have received a single dose. "It is very important that people who have taken one dose get another dose," he urged.

Authorities have gradually expanded the inoculation, while easing restrictions that recently saw educational institutes opening throughout the country. Similarly, vaccination has been expanded to include school children with the threshold being lowered to 12 years of age.