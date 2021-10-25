Diamond Paints factory shifts 50% power consumption to solar

Pakistan’s Diamond Paints shifted 50% of their factory usage of conventional electricity to solar power in an effort to reduce carbon emissions and conserve energy.

The project features 1,650 solar panels spanning over 85,000 sq. ft. The on-grid solar project is expected to provide electricity to 300 houses for a year while reducing up to 800 metric tons of carbon emissions from the environment.

Expressing joy over the initiative, CEO Diamond Paints, Mir Shoaib Ahmed said, “we wanted to do something that would make a true difference. After reviewing several options, conducting researches, and receiving expert recommendations, we decided to shift half of our energy consumption to clean solar-powered resources.”

Diamond paints being one of the industry leaders has been working and simultaneously adopting its mission statement of ‘utilizing modern and innovative process abiding by international standards.

With this mission, the company has leveraged multiple CSR-related projects in the domains of academia, social work, and environmental security. Ahmed further mentioned that “we look forward to adoption more friendly-approach and a cleaner and greener Pakistan.”