ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Mining and energy stocks push Australia shares higher

Reuters 25 Oct 2021

Australian shares rose on Monday, extending gains into a fifth straight session, as mining stocks rose and strong oil prices lifted energy shares.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6% at 7462.6 points in early trade. The benchmark closed flat on Friday.

S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.27%.

Australia's energy sub-index was the biggest mover by sector, rallying 1.3% to snap a four-day losing streak.

Beach Energy gained the most on the sub-index, rising 2.9%, followed by Woodside Petroleum, up 1.7%.

Origin Energy rose as much as 3.3% after announcing the sale of a 10% stake in the Australia Pacific LNG project for A$2.12 billion ($1.58 billion).

Australian miners rose 0.4%, boosted by news from lithium and iron ore miner Mineral Resources on the restart of its Wodgina Lithium Mine.

Mineral Resources was also the top gainer on the benchmark index, rising as much as 7.2%.

The major miners, Rio Tinto , BHP Group and Fortescue Metals gained between 0.5% and 1%.

At the other end of the benchmark, tech stocks fell 1.2%, tracking Wall Street stocks lower.

AI firm Appen was the biggest loser on the sub-index, down 3.1%.

Sector heavyweight buy now pay later firm Afterpay dropped 2.7%.

Telstra Corp gained as much as 1.6% after agreeing to buy the Pacific operations of telecom firm Digicel Group in a $1.6 billion deal.

Broader investor sentiment was boosted by news COVID-19 curbs in Melbourne, the world's most locked-down city, will be eased further in coming days as Victoria state reaches targeted vaccination rates.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a holiday.

