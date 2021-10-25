Covid-19 vaccination: 'Reach Every Door' campaign to continue till Nov 12

FAISALABAD: On the directions of the Punjab government, the Reach Every Door (Red) door-to-door corona vaccination campaign has kicked off in Faisalabad district. The major aim of this campaign is to cover 100% population of 12 years plus age or protected them from corona virus. The campaign will continue till November 12.

A review meeting on implementation of micro plan was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad in which Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed and UCMOs, ASVs besides Assistant Commissioners were present through video link.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the District Health Authority to make all out efforts for the complete success of the important campaign to prevent public from corona and said that 100% vaccination must be ensured to prevent from fifth expected wave of corona. He said that administrative support will be provided to health department.

He said that there will be full monitoring of the door-to-door campaign and review meetings will be held daily at district and tehsil level to review the targets and completion. During the briefing, the DHO said that the arrangements and micro plan for the door-to-door Corona vaccination campaign are complete. Each team will consist of three members including one male, one family injector and one data entry operator.-PR

