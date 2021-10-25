ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 vaccination: 'Reach Every Door' campaign to continue till Nov 12

25 Oct 2021

FAISALABAD: On the directions of the Punjab government, the Reach Every Door (Red) door-to-door corona vaccination campaign has kicked off in Faisalabad district. The major aim of this campaign is to cover 100% population of 12 years plus age or protected them from corona virus. The campaign will continue till November 12.

A review meeting on implementation of micro plan was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad in which Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed and UCMOs, ASVs besides Assistant Commissioners were present through video link.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the District Health Authority to make all out efforts for the complete success of the important campaign to prevent public from corona and said that 100% vaccination must be ensured to prevent from fifth expected wave of corona. He said that administrative support will be provided to health department.

He said that there will be full monitoring of the door-to-door campaign and review meetings will be held daily at district and tehsil level to review the targets and completion. During the briefing, the DHO said that the arrangements and micro plan for the door-to-door Corona vaccination campaign are complete. Each team will consist of three members including one male, one family injector and one data entry operator.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab government health authority Covid19 vaccination corona vaccination campaign

Comments

Comments are closed.

Covid-19 vaccination: 'Reach Every Door' campaign to continue till Nov 12

Balochistan CM resigns

Talks fail between UniCredit, Italy over Monte dei Paschi

Rashid says 'clueless' about DG ISI notification

RLNG storage: Petroleum Div. asked to explore possibilities

US should have pushed Ashraf Ghani harder: Khalilzad

India must stop violations of human rights: FO

Croatia eurosceptics launch campaign for euro referendum

Yellen says US is not losing control of inflation

Bollywood stars, Indian celebrities launch NFTs amid global craze

Colombia's most-wanted drug lord 'Otoniel' captured

Read more stories