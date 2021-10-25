Best Place to Work Pakistan Awards Gala held

KARACHI: The Best Place to Work Pakistan Awards Gala 2021 took place at a local hotel to recognise and celebrate companies and their workplace culture. The recognition was based on anonymous survey data assessing employee experiences of belonging, alignment, growth, commitment and navigating the pandemic.

According to a statement on Sunday, Engage Consulting in partnership with PSHRM (Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management) have been carrying out the BPTW study since 2008, building up a rich database of employee engagement and commitment levels.

Recently, both conducted another study of employee experiences in Pakistan, receiving a record-breaking number of 290+ company nominations and surveying over 40 thousand employees from 160 companies across Pakistan to determine best places to work.

In total, 52 awards were given to the winning organizations. DHL Express Pakistan bagged the most prestigious 'Best of the Best Company 2021' award for the fifth time in a row.