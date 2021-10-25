NA-133 by-polls in Lahore: PML-N fields Shaista Pervaiz

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has fielded Shaista Pervaiz Malik, the widow of former PML-N Lahore chapter President Pervaiz Malik, for the NA-133 by-polls scheduled for Dec 5. PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb announced the decision while Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has also backed the party's decision to give ticket to Shaista Malik. The seat fell vacant last week after the demise of Pervaiz Malik. Shaista is currently an MNA on a reserved seat for women.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed Dec 5 for the by-polls in NA-133 and also issued a code of conduct in this regard. Candidates can file their nominations till Oct 25 (today) while scrutiny of the papers will be done on Oct 30. According to the ECP, no government or authority shall post or transfer any official in the district where the schedule for the by-elections in NA-133 is announced till the publication of name of returned candidate. No government functionary or elected representative including a local government functionary shall announce any development scheme for the constituency where election is under process till Dec 5.

Meanwhile, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has awarded the ticket to Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, who had contested an NA seat from Mughalpura in 2018's general elections and lost it. It may be mentioned that late Pervaiz Malik had defeated PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry in the general elections with a margin of about 12,000 votes or so.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021