PACF, RCS send 148 tons of aid to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) and Red Crescent Society (RCS) of Turkey granted 148 tons of food items as humanitarian Aid to the people of Afghanistan at Torkham border.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal Ashrafuddin from PACF handed over five trucks loaded with the edibles while representative of RCS of Turkey Ibrahim Carlos gave away the donated consignment. On behalf of the Afghan government, Commissioner Sardar Shehzad received humanitarian Aid.

The donated commodities included flour, sugar, ghee, rice, pulses etc. that will be distributed among the deserving Afghan citizens. The representative of the Afghan government thanked Pakistan and Turkish governments for their support in this time of need.

