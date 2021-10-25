ATP chief spells out major 'causes' behind rising inflation

PESHAWAR: Chairman of Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has termed mismanagement, global economic stress and illegal profiteering as major cause behind the rising inflation in the country.

Faiq Shah, while talking to a delegation of businessmen here on Sunday, said any government, political party and institute have no alternative solution of issues, saying that the rulers have attentively listened to all public grievances and issues but didn't take practical steps to resolve them.

He criticised the opposition for having sorted out issues for personal interests, while in the middle of that, the poverty-stricken masses are the ultimate victim at the other end.

Shah made it clear that the issues can not be resolved until attention is paid towards uplift of agriculture, industrial sector and public authority.

He observed that mistrust between government and institutions has grown exponentially.

There isn't any concrete network available, he noted, adding that files have only piled up in offices of district and tehsil administrations but no action was taken to readdress the complaint and issues.

Furthermore, he noted that people who have charging exorbitant prices are looting rampantly. He said that the provincial government has established all records of incompetence.

The unfortunate fact that the Sindh Chief Minister, whose party remained in power for 35 years, importantly ruled in Sindh province for the last 13 years, took to streets against price-hike, the ATP chief viewed.

Faiq observed that poverty, backwardness and deprivation have grown up rapidly in Sindh and Balochistan. Those who had established records of incompetence in the past are still betraying people for in the name of betterment and improvement, he maintained.

He asked the masses to keep in mind all these vicious faces, stressing that all institutions, political parties and segments need to learn a lesson from history, which can steer the country out from the present economic and social crisis.

Foe can take full advantage of internal strife, Shah viewed. He emphasized that the situation would get from bad to worse if the issues weren't resolved. He called for holding national dialogue and unified strategy. He warned that his party will not allow anyone to play with people and country. He asked people and youth to come forward and support honest and competent people in order to gain accomplishment for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021