ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ATP chief spells out major 'causes' behind rising inflation

Recorder Report 25 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: Chairman of Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has termed mismanagement, global economic stress and illegal profiteering as major cause behind the rising inflation in the country.

Faiq Shah, while talking to a delegation of businessmen here on Sunday, said any government, political party and institute have no alternative solution of issues, saying that the rulers have attentively listened to all public grievances and issues but didn't take practical steps to resolve them.

He criticised the opposition for having sorted out issues for personal interests, while in the middle of that, the poverty-stricken masses are the ultimate victim at the other end.

Shah made it clear that the issues can not be resolved until attention is paid towards uplift of agriculture, industrial sector and public authority.

He observed that mistrust between government and institutions has grown exponentially.

There isn't any concrete network available, he noted, adding that files have only piled up in offices of district and tehsil administrations but no action was taken to readdress the complaint and issues.

Furthermore, he noted that people who have charging exorbitant prices are looting rampantly. He said that the provincial government has established all records of incompetence.

The unfortunate fact that the Sindh Chief Minister, whose party remained in power for 35 years, importantly ruled in Sindh province for the last 13 years, took to streets against price-hike, the ATP chief viewed.

Faiq observed that poverty, backwardness and deprivation have grown up rapidly in Sindh and Balochistan. Those who had established records of incompetence in the past are still betraying people for in the name of betterment and improvement, he maintained.

He asked the masses to keep in mind all these vicious faces, stressing that all institutions, political parties and segments need to learn a lesson from history, which can steer the country out from the present economic and social crisis.

Foe can take full advantage of internal strife, Shah viewed. He emphasized that the situation would get from bad to worse if the issues weren't resolved. He called for holding national dialogue and unified strategy. He warned that his party will not allow anyone to play with people and country. He asked people and youth to come forward and support honest and competent people in order to gain accomplishment for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

inflation PTI govt Muhammad Faiq Shah ATP chief

Comments

1000 characters

ATP chief spells out major 'causes' behind rising inflation

Taliban offer jobs for wheat

Sloganeering against army officials not acceptable: Shehbaz

Govt to receive Rs60bn GDS from private plants

Don't send migrants back to unsafe countries: Pope

Balochistan CM resigns

Talks fail between UniCredit, Italy over Monte dei Paschi

Rashid says 'clueless' about DG ISI notification

RLNG storage: Petroleum Div. asked to explore possibilities

US should have pushed Ashraf Ghani harder: Khalilzad

India must stop violations of human rights: FO

Read more stories