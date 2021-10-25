Door-to-door vaccination drive will begin in Punjab today

LAHORE: The Punjab government is going to launch a door-to-door vaccination campaign from today (October 25) in all the 36 districts of the province. Under the campaign, a spokesperson for the Punjab Health Department said they have worked out a strategy to achieve the highest-ever vaccination target.

He said to make the vaccination campaign titled "RED" (reach every door) a success, the department will establish 14,000 new vaccination centres across Punjab along with more than 12,000 mobile teams which will visit every neighbourhood and village to socially mobilize public.

In this context, all the CEOs, DDHOs and other district administration staffers will be working for the success of the campaign, he said, adding the coronavirus has so far claimed more than 12,800 lives in Punjab alone. "So, the only way we can get back to normal life and control this pandemic is to get vaccinated when it is our turn," he added.

