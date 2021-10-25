ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Door-to-door vaccination drive will begin in Punjab today

Recorder Report 25 Oct 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government is going to launch a door-to-door vaccination campaign from today (October 25) in all the 36 districts of the province. Under the campaign, a spokesperson for the Punjab Health Department said they have worked out a strategy to achieve the highest-ever vaccination target.

He said to make the vaccination campaign titled "RED" (reach every door) a success, the department will establish 14,000 new vaccination centres across Punjab along with more than 12,000 mobile teams which will visit every neighbourhood and village to socially mobilize public.

In this context, all the CEOs, DDHOs and other district administration staffers will be working for the success of the campaign, he said, adding the coronavirus has so far claimed more than 12,800 lives in Punjab alone. "So, the only way we can get back to normal life and control this pandemic is to get vaccinated when it is our turn," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SOPs Punjab government Punjab Health Department COVID19 vaccination drive Door to door vaccination drive

Comments

1000 characters

Door-to-door vaccination drive will begin in Punjab today

Taliban offer jobs for wheat

Sloganeering against army officials not acceptable: Shehbaz

Govt to receive Rs60bn GDS from private plants

Don't send migrants back to unsafe countries: Pope

Balochistan CM resigns

Talks fail between UniCredit, Italy over Monte dei Paschi

Rashid says 'clueless' about DG ISI notification

RLNG storage: Petroleum Div. asked to explore possibilities

US should have pushed Ashraf Ghani harder: Khalilzad

India must stop violations of human rights: FO

Read more stories