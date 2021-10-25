ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
Minorities free to practice their religions: CJP

APP 25 Oct 2021

HYDERABAD: The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed has said that all citizens of Pakistan including minorities are free to practice their religion. He expressed these views while speaking as a chief guest at the Navratri festival of the Hindu community at Durga Shiv Mandir inside the Circuit House here the other day.

The CJP said the rights of all the citizens were guaranteed in the constitution which would be abides by. He said the issues of several temples had come before him for justice. He added that all the temples which were under illegal occupation would be vacated and returned to the community.

The CJP observed that Quaid-e-Azam had categorically stated that religious freedom of all the people would be ensured in Pakistan. Like other Pakistanis, Hindus also enjoy constitutional protection, he added. The community presented traditional gifts to the CJP. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, hosted the CJP during his visit.

chief justice Gulzar Ahmed Supreme Court Justice Minorities free to practice their religions

