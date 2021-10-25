Kamal says his party won't allow PPP to 'hide behind' PTI

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that under the garb of incompetence of PTI-led federal government, PPP is desperately trying to hide its own utter administrative mismanagement, biasness, and corruption. He expressed these views while addressing an emergency meeting of PSP Karachi Division officials at Pakistan House.

Leading the recent protests on high inflation, PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah are trying to cover up the PPP's mismanagement and corruption, he said. He added that the PSP will not let PPP to hide behind PTI. We'll thwart every conspiracy of the PPP.

While the people of Sindh are fed up with the incompetent and failed PTI-led federal government, they also want to get rid of the corrupt and biased provincial government of PPP.

If PDM leaders - Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other do not raise voice against the PPP's atrocities on Sindh, then the people will be right to adopt the notion that their goal is to save not the people from oppressive rulers, but to gain power.

For the last 13 years, PPP government in Sindh has destroyed the province from Karachi to Kashmore. The PPP's list of crimes is indescribably long, he alleged. Kamal said people continued to fell prey to the dog bites, thousands of children lost their lives in Tharparker due to malnourishment. Forget about the development of the rural areas, the PPP has devastated the urban areas of Sindh, he said.

People have no access to clean drinking water; public transport system, education and health institutions have been destroyed. The PPP received billions from the federation in the head of NFC award and yet there is not a single model UC or seminary or hospital in Sindh, he said.

Kamal said Chief Minister became empowered by depriving the people of their powers and resources under the garb of 18th Amendment. Despite generating the highest revenue, people of Sindh are forced to live in the worst conditions compared to other provinces. PPP is making biased decisions to perpetuate its power. It prefers to mint more money instead of providing facilities to the people, he said.

