Pakistan

NCSW strategic plan to be launched by month-end

Press Release 25 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), in collaboration with European Union funded Huqooq-e-Pakistan Project (HeP), is in the process of developing its strategic plan to establish the direction and structure of Commission's future activities, said NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar on Thursday.

NCSW Chairperson was speaking at a media consultation held on Thursday. She said that for this purpose, the Commission is holding consultations with stakeholders throughout the country. "These consultations are meant to gather a broad range of opinions to devise a pragmatic strategic plan for the Commission," she said adding that the final document of the Strategic Plan would be launched by the end of October.

Presided over by NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar and led by senior expert from HeP Dr Osama Siddique, the consultations engaged participants on their views on the state of women's rights in Pakistan and their level of awareness of NCSW's role, past performance and achievements.

Nilofar Bakhtiar said that the "Commission is committed to representing the diverse voices of women across every district in Pakistan as we work towards realizing gender equality in the public and private spheres." She said that opinions and recommendations coming out from these consultations would be taken into account while preparing the NCSW's strategic plan and determining next steps for the Commission."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

