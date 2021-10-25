ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)
Karatsev crowns brilliant season with Kremlin Cup triumph

AFP 25 Oct 2021

MOSCOW: Home hope Aslan Karatsev cruised past Marin Cilic to continue his excellent season by winning the Kremlin Cup final in Moscow on Sunday, while Estonian Anett Kontaveit took the women's title.

Second seed Karatsev powered to a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

It was the Russian's second ATP title of a breakthrough year which also saw him reach the Australian Open semi-finals as a qualifier.

"It is a dream come true," Karatsev said. "It is a tournament where I have played in qualifying at and now I am winning the tournament. Thank you for all of your support."

The 28-year-old's win also keeps alive his slim hopes of making the ATP Finals in Turin.

Cilic's run to the final continued his recent return to form after winning his first title since 2018 in Stuttgart in June.

But the Croatian, the 2014 US Open champion, was no match for Karatsev who won the trophy without dropping a set.

Earlier on Sunday, Kontaveit staged a brilliant comeback to beat home hope Ekaterina Alexandrova in the women's final, boosting her hopes of qualifying for the WTA Finals.

The ninth seed trailed by a set and a double-break, but rallied to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

It was Kontaveit's third WTA title of the season and leaves her locked in a battle with Tunisian Ons Jabeur to reach the season-ending event in Guadalajara.

