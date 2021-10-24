ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Langer says he has player support, wants to extend contract

AFP 24 Oct 2021

SYDNEY: Embattled Australia coach Justin Langer insisted Sunday he has the full support of his players and reiterated a desire to extend his contract after the Ashes against England.

The former opener took over in the aftermath of the notorious "Sandpaper-gate" ball-tampering tour of South Africa in 2018 and was widely praised for rebuilding the culture of Australian cricket.

But dressing-room unrest was never been far away and he was forced to address negative feedback over his management style this year, which culminated in crisis talks with senior players and executives.

In an interview with the Sydney Daily Telegraph, Langer said: "Yeah, I do" when asked if he now had the full support of his players.

"It's been an incredibly humbling experience," he added.

"My experience in life is that often in the most humbling periods are the best periods for learning and growing and that's certainly the case for me and I'm sure you can feel it already within the team."

He characterised the talks with Test captain Tim Paine, limited overs skipper Aaron Finch and their deputy Pat Cummins as "the best conversations I've had with players in my 10 years as a coach".

"They were honest, they were open and I really respect and admire the guys for that. It's actually led to a greater level of trust believe it or not."

They resulted in Langer handing over more responsibility to senior players and coaches, a move he called "liberating".

"I'm enjoying it and I'm sure we and they will get great benefit out of that as we keep moving forward."

Langer is currently with the team in Abu Dhabi at the Twenty20 World Cup, where Australia defeated South Africa by five wickets in a tense opener to their campaign on Saturday.

Once the tournament is over, they head back to Australia for a five-Test series against England, with Langer's fate in the balance after that.

He is contracted until mid-2022 and Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley has said he won't be considering Langer's future until after the summer.

"I've said publicly before that I would," Langer said of wanting to extend his contract.

"We are incredibly well organised for this (World Cup) campaign and then we get straight into the Ashes. I'm going to put all my attention into that and then we'll see what happens after that."

Despite the intense scrutiny in recent months over his "headmaster-like" leadership, Langer insisted he never considered quitting.

"When you go through hard times you have two choices: either quit or you get better," he said.

"And hopefully in everything I've done in my life I haven't ever taken the first option."

South Africa Justin Langer Australia coach Ashes test

Comments

1000 characters

Langer says he has player support, wants to extend contract

Power Div. seeks Rs134.8bn TSG to clear IPPs’ dues

CPEC open to all kinds of foreign investment: Umar

Bids invited from banks to act as KPP WLs

Sheikh Rashid holds meeting in Lahore: Govt finalises strategy for talks with banned outfit

TI-P accuses Sindh of tempering with SEZA

Cabinet seeks detailed presentation on vacant posts

Deadly clashes as TLP continues protest

Appointment of new DG ISI: notification after PM’s return from KSA

Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

IHC sets aside 10pc quota for promotion of non-engineers

Read more stories