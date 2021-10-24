ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US envoy urges North Korea to stop missile tests

AFP 24 Oct 2021

SEOUL: The US on Sunday urged North Korea to stop "counterproductive" missile tests, but expressed hope Pyongyang would respond positively to Washington's call for dialogue.

It comes after North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Tuesday, prompting an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

US special representative on North Korea Sung Kim met his southern counterpart Noh Kyu-duk after a meeting with their Japanese counterpart in Washington.

He labelled Tuesday's launch a "provocation", and urged Pyongyang to stop "concerning and counterproductive" missile tests.

North Korea fires 'missile', insists on right to weapons tests

"We hope the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach," Kim told reporters in Seoul, using the acronyms of North Korea's official same.

Tuesday's launch was the latest in a series of recent weapons tests by the country, including a long-range cruise missile, a train-launched weapon, and what it said was a hypersonic warhead.

Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blamed the United States for sanctions, dismissing Washington's assertions that it does not have hostile intentions.

Kim met three times with former president Donald Trump, who boasted of stopping a war but failed to reach a comprehensive agreement on ending the country's nuclear program.

President Joe Biden has promised to keep seeking diplomacy but with a more low-key approach.

Donald Trump US Joe Biden North Korea Security Council submarine launched ballistic missile North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Comments

1000 characters

US envoy urges North Korea to stop missile tests

Power Div. seeks Rs134.8bn TSG to clear IPPs’ dues

CPEC open to all kinds of foreign investment: Umar

Bids invited from banks to act as KPP WLs

Sheikh Rashid holds meeting in Lahore: Govt finalises strategy for talks with banned outfit

TI-P accuses Sindh of tempering with SEZA

Cabinet seeks detailed presentation on vacant posts

Deadly clashes as TLP continues protest

Appointment of new DG ISI: notification after PM’s return from KSA

Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

IHC sets aside 10pc quota for promotion of non-engineers

Read more stories