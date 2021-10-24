PM Imran reaches Madina

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Madina where he would pay his respects at Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAWW) during his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the ‘Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit’ being held in Riyadh.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and other members of his cabinet, the barefoot Prime Minister Imran Khan was welcomed at the Madina airport by its Governor Shah Faisal bin Salman and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Bilal Akber.

The prime minister was scheduled to offer Asar prayer at the Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAWW) before leaving for Jeddah. Earlier, the prime minister departed from Islamabad for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the MGI.

The first of their kind in the Middle East Region, “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives were launched by the Crown Prince in March 2021 aimed at protecting the nature and planet. At the Summit, the prime minister would share his perspective on the challenges faced by developing countries due to climate change. He will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges including 10 Billion Tree Tsunami.

Besides meeting the Saudi leadership, the prime minister will also participate in an event on the promotion of investment in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and Pakistani Diaspora.