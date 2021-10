Gold prices soar

KARACHI: An unabated surge in the gold prices continued on Saturday locally, as well, traders said. It grew value by Rs1600 to Rs127, 200 per tola on the weekend.

The precious metal was selling for Rs109053 per 10 grams, up by Rs1371. Gold price on the world market stood for $1793 an ounce. Silver was tagged for Rs1470 per tola; Rs1260.28 per 10 grams and $24.34 an ounce, traders said.

