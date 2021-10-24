PM to announce budget for ‘Ehsaas Targeted Commodity Subsidies Programme’: Sania

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce a separate budget for the ‘Ehsaas Targeted Commodity Subsidies Programme’.

She said this during her visit to ‘Ehsaas’ registration Centre, here at Government Boys High School, Walton, where she reviewed the Ehsaas survey registration process. She said that different initiatives of ‘Ehsaas’ programme which include ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat’, ‘Ehsaas Nashronuma’, ‘Ehsaas Scholarships’ for children and others were linked with this survey.

The survey in Lahore would be completed soon while the survey across the country had already been done, she added.

