ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,359
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,945
55224hr
1.41% positivity
Sindh
467,142
Punjab
438,818
Balochistan
33,171
Islamabad
106,655
KPK
177,349
Business & Finance

NKATI chief decries additional sales tax on KE bills

KARACHI: President North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI) Faisal Moiz Khan, while expressing deep...
Recorder Report 24 Oct 2021

KARACHI: President North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI) Faisal Moiz Khan, while expressing deep concerns over the imposition of 20% additional sales tax (AST) on electricity bills by K Electric (KE), has demanded the government to withdraw the increase immediately.

In a statement, he asked that K-Electric should be stopped from looting the industrial community; otherwise, industries that are already struggling to survive would go to destruction opening a floodgate to unemployment.

He said that 20% additional sales tax has been levied on the electricity bills sent to industries by KE. While KE is already levying 17% sales tax on electricity bills, so there is no justification for imposing an additional 20% sales tax.

“Forcible collection of additional sales tax from registered consumers in sales tax is a total injustice which will increase the cost of production, immensely, which will have a very bad effect on the country’s exports and industrial production activities,” he said.

Faisal Moiz Khan demanded the government to take notice of the imposition of 20% additional sales tax on electricity bills by K-Electric and withdraw this decision immediately and provide conducive business and industrial environment in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of making it easier to do business and run industries. Otherwise, it will be impossible for industrialists to run their factories, said NKATI president, adding if the government wants industries to flourish and create more employment opportunities, then anti-business and anti-industrial measures must be avoided, so that the domestic industries can get back on their feet in the face of the dire economic situation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

additional sales tax

