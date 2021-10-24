ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
Anjuman-e-Tajiran to hold sit-in in Islamabad on 26th

Recorder Report 24 Oct 2021

LAHORE: To protest against the government for not fulfilling the promises made to the traders, the Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran on Saturday announced to hold a sit-in in Islamabad on October 26.

Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Central Secretary General Naeem Mir made the announcement during a press conference held here after an emergency meeting, which was attended by businessmen from all over the country.

Mir told the media that they will go to the capital to voice the rights and concerns of the traders; “the business community are facing countless problems and thus are worried about the future of their businesses, and hence they are seeking solutions”.

He accused the government of not fulfilling the promises and agreements it made with the traders and added that the ministers just made statements on media only to retract them later. “Every segment of the society is protesting against the government’s policies,” he added.

