Rising trend continues on cotton market

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Saturday has increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15000 per maund. The polyester fibre was available at Rs 242 per kg.

Cotton Analyst told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained bullish and trading volume remained satisfactory. Pak- Afghan border is open for 24 hours a day and loaded trucks of cotton can cross boarder any time.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 12000 to Rs 15500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14500 to Rs 15400 per maund.

The rate of the new crop of Phutti in Sindh was in between Rs 4500 to Rs 6300 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5800 to Rs 67200 per 40 kg. The rate of Banola in Sindh is in between Rs 1450 to Rs 1900 per maund. The rate of Banola in Punjab is in between Rs 1650 to Rs 2300 per maund. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 13800- 15000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is Rs 6200- 7400 per maund.

200 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 15400 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki, 400 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 15300 per maund, 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 13200 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 11500 per maund, 2600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 15200 to Rs 15400 per maund, 800 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 15300 per maund, 1000 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 14900 to Rs 15200 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 15000 to Rs 15200 per maund, 1800 bales of Sadiqabad, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 15200 per maund, 800 bales of Faqeer Wali ,800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 14900 to Rs 15200 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 14800 per maund and 800 bales of Ali Pur were sold at Rs 14750 per maund.

Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) is to participate in Heimtextil Frankfurt (Germany) 2022.

Heimtextil is the biggest international trade fair for home and contract textiles, and will next be held in Frankfurt from January 11-14, 2022.

The first trade fair of the year for home and contract textile, which is a climate and trend barometer for the new business year.

From Pakistan 56 exhibitors participated under Pakistan pavilion and 175 exhibitors participated individually in Heimtextil Frankfurt 2020, which is the largest participation in any exhibition from Pakistan.

Pakistani companies were located in 4 levels of Hall 10 with the premium exhibitors such as Gul Ahmed, Kamal Textile, and Al-Karam Textile located in hall 10.2. The fair will help to understand the European market and how best to increase buyers to Pakistan.

