ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,359
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,945
55224hr
1.41% positivity
Sindh
467,142
Punjab
438,818
Balochistan
33,171
Islamabad
106,655
KPK
177,349
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lesco resumes distribution control of 66 railway colonies after relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions

Hamid Waleed 24 Oct 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has resumed taking over the distribution control of 66 railway colonies of Pakistan Railways (PR) after the relaxation of the Corona restrictions.

According to the data exclusively available with Business Recorder, out of the 66 distribution networks, 38 are fed by above and 28 by below 100kva generators.

According to the data, the LESCO administration has issued demand notices to the residents of 52 railway colonies, out of which the PR has paid the required amount for 40 colonies. The electrification of 30 colonies was completed by the middle of the current month.

So far as the installation of digital meters is concerned, the LESCO has planned to install 8,353 meters in total, out of which 1,096 have already been installed while remaining 7,262 meters would be in place by the end of the current fiscal year.

The process of taking over the distribution control was started in 2019, which could not sustain the pace due to the outbreak of Corona virus pandemic. Accordingly, the operation remained in doldrums until recently when the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to ease down the restrictions after a drop in cases of Delta variant of COVID-19.

The then Chief Executive LESCO Mujahid Pervaiz Chatta, when contacted, said he had inaugurated the initiative in late 2019 from Waheed Colony of the PR after entering into an agreement with the authorities concerned in the PR. Prior to it, he said, the LESCO was supplying electricity in bulk to the Railways administration while the distribution system of all the railway colonies was under the control of the PR. Also, he added, the PR was collecting monthly bills from their employees on behalf of the LESCO.

Chatta said the PR authorities were of the view that their obsolete internal distribution system was facing huge losses. Therefore, the LESCO should take over the distributive control of all the colonies. Accordingly, he said, the company has replaced the obsolete distribution lines, polls and transformers in 30 railway colonies and the remaining 22 would follow suit before the end of the current fiscal year, subject to the normalcy of situation in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Railways COVID19 Lesco railway colonies Mujahid Pervaiz Chatta

Comments

Comments are closed.

Lesco resumes distribution control of 66 railway colonies after relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions

Power Div. seeks Rs134.8bn TSG to clear IPPs’ dues

CPEC open to all kinds of foreign investment: Umar

Bids invited from banks to act as KPP WLs

Sheikh Rashid holds meeting in Lahore: Govt finalises strategy for talks with banned outfit

TI-P accuses Sindh of tempering with SEZA

Cabinet seeks detailed presentation on vacant posts

Deadly clashes as TLP continues protest

Appointment of new DG ISI: notification after PM’s return from KSA

Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

IHC sets aside 10pc quota for promotion of non-engineers

Read more stories