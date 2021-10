ICC T20 World Cup match: PM extends best wishes to green shirts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the hope that Pakistan would trounce India in Sunday’s ICC T20 World Cup match.

Speaking to his close aides before his departure for Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended good wishes for the green shirts ahead of their first clash against the arch rivals in this year’s T20 World Cup.

He noted that the team has talented players, praying for their victory in the high-octane fixture. He is undertaking the trip at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.