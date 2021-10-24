Innovation Thrives Everywhere

TEXT: [email protected] ICT Awards by PTCL Business Solutions

Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES ([email protected]) is the sole trade association representing Pakistan's IT & ITES sector. It was registered in 1992 which also makes it one of the oldest ICT associations in the region. [email protected] is the only Pakistani entity globally registered with & recognized by institutions such as the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), ASOCIO (Asian Oceanic Computing Industry Organization) and APICTA (Asia Pacific ICT Alliance). With over 450 member companies nationwide, [email protected] has been the voice of the industry, advocating policy initiatives and working towards creating a high growth sustainable business environment in the country.

Now in its 17th year, the annual [email protected] ICT Awards have the credibility of recognizing the best talent and innovation in the country and providing them an opportunity to gain local, regional and international exposure through on-going promotional activities. The [email protected] ICT Awards honor companies at the cutting edge of technology innovation. The awards highlight the achievements of home-grown Pakistani innovators hence, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence in Pakistan’s Information and Communications Technologies sector.

Known as one of the biggest tech events of Pakistan, [email protected] ICT Awards have become a brand that takes pride in the transparency and rigor of its evaluation process which truly brings out the best in our applicants to be celebrated as the “Tech Superstars”. This year, we received hundreds of applications against 42 categories, not only from bigger cities but all across the country, which were then evaluated by more than 50 esteemed judges with phenomenal expertise in their relevant fields. [email protected] strongly believes that innovation thrives at all levels among the presenters, we welcomed big companies, small businesses, startups, entrepreneurs as well as students of various age groups. To highlight our champions and honor their hard work and courage, we have come forward with the vision of the “Illuminating the Tech SuperStars” for the 2020-21 [email protected] ICT Awards.

The position holders of [email protected] ICT Awards are not only celebrated at the national level, they also get to represent Pakistan internationally at the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards every year. Over the last two decades, our tech superstars have won numerous ngold and merit awards at APICTA while competing with 15 other prominent economies in the Asia Pacific region, including Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Aside from the Awards Ceremony, [email protected] also has in stock 5 exciting policy roundtables this time. These roundtables will cover the challenges faced by the IT Industry pertinent to Skilled HR Development, Ease of Doing Business, E-Commerce, Diversity & Inclusion, and Innovation in FinTech & Digital Payments. Veteran Industry players, government officials, and other dignitaries will participate in the discussions.

We are very pleased to announce PTCL Business Solutions as the Title Sponsor for this year’s edition of the [email protected] ICT Awards and sincerely thank our Platinum Sponsor - “Contour Software”, our Gold Sponsor - ConsoliAds and Silver Sponsors - NdcTech, Ibex Global and Gaditek for their colossal support in celebrating our champions. We are also extremely grateful to Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) for being the “Strategic Partner”, not only for this event but several other initiatives as well.

