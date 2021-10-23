ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,359
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,945
55224hr
1.41% positivity
Sindh
467,142
Punjab
438,818
Balochistan
33,171
Islamabad
106,655
KPK
177,349
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan says no agreement with US on use of airspace for operations in Afghanistan

  • Foreign Office responds to queries regarding latest news report, says no such understanding was in place
BR Web Desk 23 Oct 2021

Pakistan dismissed on Saturday reports of formalisation of an agreement for the use of its airspace by the United States to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan.

In response to media queries regarding latest news report alluding to formalisation of an agreement for the use of Pakistan’s airspace by the United States to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan, the spokesperson stated that no such understanding was in place.

"Pakistan and the US have longstanding cooperation on regional security and counter-terrorism and the two sides remain engaged in regular consultations,” the Foreign Office added in the statement.

The response came after CNN reported that the Joe Biden administration has told lawmakers that the US is nearing a formal agreement with Pakistan to use its airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan.

Quoting sources, the report said that Pakistan has expressed a desire to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in exchange for assistance with its own counterterrorism efforts and help in managing the relationship with India.

Absolutely not, says PM to allowing US bases in Pakistan post Afghanistan withdrawal

Earlier, when the US forces were withdrawing their troops from Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear that Pakistan will not give its bases to US troops for operations in Afghanistan.

"Absolutely not," the PM said to HBO Axios' National Political Correspondent Jonathan Swan when asked if Pakistan would allow the US government to have the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the country to conduct cross-border counter-terrorism missions against Al Qaeda, ISIS and the Taliban in Afghanistan.

"There is no way we are going to allow any bases or any sort of action from Pakistani territory into Afghanistan. Absolutely not," the PM said.

The PM's statement came at a time when the US forces were moving closer to total withdrawal in Afghanistan, putting at unease the CIA that is reportedly looking to find new bases for its counterterrorism and surveillance operations.

End of a 20-year war

The US pulled all its troops out of Afghanistan at the end of August, ending its longest war to cries of shame at home and celebratory gunfire from its victorious Taliban enemies in Kabul.

The withdrawal came just before the end of an August 31 deadline set by President Biden to call time on America's longest war -- one that ultimately claimed the lives of more than 2,400 US service members.

Pakistan US Afghanistan Taliban FO airspace

Comments

1000 characters
1 Comment(s)
Sort By
Zarzan khan Oct 23, 2021 02:20pm
Pakistan will not be partners in conflict but in peace. Afghanistan has achieved peace after a long tome why allow US to start bombing and again bring instability. 21 years US ruled kabul and achieved nothing so what will bombing from a far do.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan says no agreement with US on use of airspace for operations in Afghanistan

Agreement reached on debt deferral

Pakistan's overall vaccination count crosses 100 million

PM Imran departs for 3-day official visit to Saudi Arabia

Goods of Afghan, Iran origins: FBR to set up ‘LVC’ for value determination

Charter licence class-II: AirSial granted approval

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia says aiming for zero carbon emissions by 2060

Forget the past in India match, Babar tells Pakistan team

Govt decides to inject Rs111bn into power transmission system

Phase-III Thar coal mining expansion project approved

Read more stories