ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,359
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,945
55224hr
1.41% positivity
Sindh
467,142
Punjab
438,818
Balochistan
33,171
Islamabad
106,655
KPK
177,349
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

World number one Barty pulls out of WTA Finals, ends season

AFP 23 Oct 2021

SYDNEY: World number one and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty pulled out of the season-ending WTA Finals Saturday, opting to remain at home and focus on preparing for the Australian summer.

The Australian has not played since a shock third-round loss at the US Open in September and has now formally ended a year that earned her five titles, including a second major at Wimbledon after her French Open triumph in 2019.

"I wanted to let everyone know that I won't be competing in any further tournaments in 2021, including the WTA Finals in Mexico," the 25-year-old said in a statement.

"It was a difficult decision but I need to prioritise my body and my recovery from our 2021 season and focus on having the strongest pre-season for the Australian summer."

Barty won the WTA Finals in 2019 before last year's version was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She spent most of this year abroad because of strict quarantine rules on entering Australia, finally returning in September and undergoing a mandatory two-week stint in hotel isolation.

She said she was not ready to go through that again, ending any hope of playing the WTA Finals at Guadalajara next month.

"With ongoing challenges of travelling back to Queensland and quarantine requirements, I am not willing to compromise my preparation for January," she said.

World No.1 Barty suffers shock defeat in first round of Olympics

"I wish the WTA team and the players all the best for a successful WTA Finals and the rest of the year."

Barty's focus is now on the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, which will resume its traditional January time slot in 2022 after a pandemic-enforced delay this year.

A host of WTA events are set to be held in the weeks leading up to the season-opening Grand Slam although where in Australia they will be played is yet to be decided due to pandemic concerns.

Ashleigh Barty WTA Finals Wimbledon champion

Comments

1000 characters

World number one Barty pulls out of WTA Finals, ends season

Goods of Afghan, Iran origins: FBR to set up ‘LVC’ for value determination

Bait ul Maal: PM for extending maximum relief to down-trodden

Charter licence class-II: AirSial granted approval

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia today

Withdrawal of Rs330bn GST exemptions: FBR awaiting MoF’s nod to send draft Ord to Law Division

Govt decides to inject Rs111bn into power transmission system

Phase-III Thar coal mining expansion project approved

SBP releases PSR: PRISM records 60pc growth in FY21

SPI up 1.38pc WoW

PM discusses Punjab situation with governor, CM

Read more stories