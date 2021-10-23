BiP launches ‘status’ feature

KARACHI: BiP’s mother company Turkcell keeps adding new features to BiP, a global life and communication platform home-grown in Turkey. The company recently launched the ‘status’ feature for its app. Now, users can instantly share their videos and photos and add text to images. Other users can also and view them and comment on them.

The new feature allows BiP users to share their videos or photos, and their fresh or previously archived an image or a video in gallery. They can also see who has viewed their ‘status’. Those who share their status can see others’ status as well (from their contact list). They can also enter their chat window and reply to other people’s statuses.

The company’s Executive Vice President of Digital Services and Solutions, Ataç Tansug, stresses that Turkcell always listens its customers what they want and need and then homes in products and services accordingly.

