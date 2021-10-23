Shoaib Sonija elected PCMA chairman

KARACHI: Muhammad Shoaib Sonija has been elected unopposed chairman of Pakistan Cloth Merchant Association (PCMA) for the year 2021-2022. Asif Saleem has also been elected unopposed as senior vice chairman and Saeedullah Khan as vice chairman of the association.

According to details, overall six nomination papers were received for five seats of the executive committee. However, Muhammad Nazir withdrew his nomination paper, hence five were declared elected unopposed.

Muhammad Qasim Sonija, Muhammad Yaqoob Bawany, Muhammad Ashraf Lakhani, Saeedullaha Khan and Muhammad Abid Chinoy have been elected new executive committee members of the association. While, Muhammad Shoaib Sonija, Asif Salim, Abdus Samad Shekhani, Suleman Chotani and Talib Sohail were among the existing executive committee members.

