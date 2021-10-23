WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== October 22, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-Oct-21 20-Oct-21 19-Oct-21 18-Oct-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110454 0.110623 0.110335 0.110148 Euro 0.822533 0.822061 0.823155 0.822326 Japanese yen 0.006186 0.0061743 0.006188 0.0062016 U.K. pound 0.975632 0.973276 0.976521 0.972844 U.S. dollar 0.706826 0.707271 0.706268 0.708657 Algerian dinar 0.005162 0.0051622 Australian dollar 0.530685 0.530383 0.526523 0.524619 Botswana pula 0.063614 0.0634422 0.063282 0.0632122 Brazilian real 0.125286 0.127287 0.127221 0.12841 Brunei dollar 0.526539 0.5264 0.524853 Canadian dollar 0.572282 0.573665 0.571553 0.572652 Chilean peso 0.000871 0.0008696 0.000861 0.0008577 Colombian peso Czech koruna 0.032111 0.0322146 0.032275 0.0323086 Danish krone 0.110547 0.110487 0.110631 0.110527 Indian rupee 0.009454 0.0094239 0.0094057 Israeli New Shekel 0.220126 0.219991 0.219884 0.219466 Korean won 0.000601 0.0005985 0.000596 0.0005991 Kuwaiti dinar 2.34545 2.3481 Malaysian ringgit 0.170053 0.170201 0.170187 Mauritian rupee 0.016476 0.0164806 0.016449 0.0164984 Mexican peso 0.03488 0.0350394 0.034852 0.0348086 New Zealand dollar 0.509339 0.506194 0.501168 0.501658 Norwegian krone 0.08474 0.0843707 0.084565 0.0842176 Omani rial 1.8383 1.83946 1.84306 Peruvian sol 0.179602 0.17921 0.179725 Philippine peso 0.013913 0.013935 0.013901 0.0139813 Polish zloty 0.179175 0.179383 0.180115 0.179539 Qatari riyal 0.194183 0.194305 0.19403 0.194686 Russian ruble 0.009957 0.0099538 0.009952 0.0099571 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.188487 0.188606 0.188338 0.188975 Singapore dollar 0.526539 0.5264 0.524911 0.524853 South African rand 0.048598 0.0487842 0.048422 0.0479795 Swedish krona 0.082259 0.0820395 0.082051 0.0819607 Swiss franc 0.769293 0.766357 0.768434 0.765785 Thai baht 0.021177 0.0211618 0.021186 0.0211811 Trinidadian dollar 0.104491 0.104419 0.10493 U.A.E. dirham 0.192586 0.192313 0.192963 Uruguayan peso 0.016102 0.0161533 0.01612 0.0161927 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

