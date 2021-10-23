WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
October 22, 2021
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 21-Oct-21 20-Oct-21 19-Oct-21 18-Oct-21
Chinese yuan 0.110454 0.110623 0.110335 0.110148
Euro 0.822533 0.822061 0.823155 0.822326
Japanese yen 0.006186 0.0061743 0.006188 0.0062016
U.K. pound 0.975632 0.973276 0.976521 0.972844
U.S. dollar 0.706826 0.707271 0.706268 0.708657
Algerian dinar 0.005162 0.0051622
Australian dollar 0.530685 0.530383 0.526523 0.524619
Botswana pula 0.063614 0.0634422 0.063282 0.0632122
Brazilian real 0.125286 0.127287 0.127221 0.12841
Brunei dollar 0.526539 0.5264 0.524853
Canadian dollar 0.572282 0.573665 0.571553 0.572652
Chilean peso 0.000871 0.0008696 0.000861 0.0008577
Colombian peso
Czech koruna 0.032111 0.0322146 0.032275 0.0323086
Danish krone 0.110547 0.110487 0.110631 0.110527
Indian rupee 0.009454 0.0094239 0.0094057
Israeli New Shekel 0.220126 0.219991 0.219884 0.219466
Korean won 0.000601 0.0005985 0.000596 0.0005991
Kuwaiti dinar 2.34545 2.3481
Malaysian ringgit 0.170053 0.170201 0.170187
Mauritian rupee 0.016476 0.0164806 0.016449 0.0164984
Mexican peso 0.03488 0.0350394 0.034852 0.0348086
New Zealand dollar 0.509339 0.506194 0.501168 0.501658
Norwegian krone 0.08474 0.0843707 0.084565 0.0842176
Omani rial 1.8383 1.83946 1.84306
Peruvian sol 0.179602 0.17921 0.179725
Philippine peso 0.013913 0.013935 0.013901 0.0139813
Polish zloty 0.179175 0.179383 0.180115 0.179539
Qatari riyal 0.194183 0.194305 0.19403 0.194686
Russian ruble 0.009957 0.0099538 0.009952 0.0099571
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.188487 0.188606 0.188338 0.188975
Singapore dollar 0.526539 0.5264 0.524911 0.524853
South African rand 0.048598 0.0487842 0.048422 0.0479795
Swedish krona 0.082259 0.0820395 0.082051 0.0819607
Swiss franc 0.769293 0.766357 0.768434 0.765785
Thai baht 0.021177 0.0211618 0.021186 0.0211811
Trinidadian dollar 0.104491 0.104419 0.10493
U.A.E. dirham 0.192586 0.192313 0.192963
Uruguayan peso 0.016102 0.0161533 0.01612 0.0161927
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
