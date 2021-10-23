ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 23 Oct 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
October 22, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        21-Oct-21      20-Oct-21      19-Oct-21      18-Oct-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.110454       0.110623       0.110335       0.110148
Euro                             0.822533       0.822061       0.823155       0.822326
Japanese yen                     0.006186      0.0061743       0.006188      0.0062016
U.K. pound                       0.975632       0.973276       0.976521       0.972844
U.S. dollar                      0.706826       0.707271       0.706268       0.708657
Algerian dinar                   0.005162      0.0051622
Australian dollar                0.530685       0.530383       0.526523       0.524619
Botswana pula                    0.063614      0.0634422       0.063282      0.0632122
Brazilian real                   0.125286       0.127287       0.127221        0.12841
Brunei dollar                    0.526539         0.5264                      0.524853
Canadian dollar                  0.572282       0.573665       0.571553       0.572652
Chilean peso                     0.000871      0.0008696       0.000861      0.0008577
Colombian peso
Czech koruna                     0.032111      0.0322146       0.032275      0.0323086
Danish krone                     0.110547       0.110487       0.110631       0.110527
Indian rupee                     0.009454      0.0094239                     0.0094057
Israeli New Shekel               0.220126       0.219991       0.219884       0.219466
Korean won                       0.000601      0.0005985       0.000596      0.0005991
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.34545                                       2.3481
Malaysian ringgit                0.170053       0.170201                      0.170187
Mauritian rupee                  0.016476      0.0164806       0.016449      0.0164984
Mexican peso                      0.03488      0.0350394       0.034852      0.0348086
New Zealand dollar               0.509339       0.506194       0.501168       0.501658
Norwegian krone                   0.08474      0.0843707       0.084565      0.0842176
Omani rial                         1.8383        1.83946                       1.84306
Peruvian sol                     0.179602        0.17921       0.179725
Philippine peso                  0.013913       0.013935       0.013901      0.0139813
Polish zloty                     0.179175       0.179383       0.180115       0.179539
Qatari riyal                     0.194183       0.194305        0.19403       0.194686
Russian ruble                    0.009957      0.0099538       0.009952      0.0099571
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.188487       0.188606       0.188338       0.188975
Singapore dollar                 0.526539         0.5264       0.524911       0.524853
South African rand               0.048598      0.0487842       0.048422      0.0479795
Swedish krona                    0.082259      0.0820395       0.082051      0.0819607
Swiss franc                      0.769293       0.766357       0.768434       0.765785
Thai baht                        0.021177      0.0211618       0.021186      0.0211811
Trinidadian dollar               0.104491       0.104419        0.10493
U.A.E. dirham                    0.192586       0.192313       0.192963
Uruguayan peso                   0.016102      0.0161533        0.01612      0.0161927
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Currency values Special Drawing Rights Currency values in terms of SDR

Comments

Comments are closed.

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Goods of Afghan, Iran origins: FBR to set up ‘LVC’ for value determination

Bait ul Maal: PM for extending maximum relief to down-trodden

Charter licence class-II: AirSial granted approval

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia today

Withdrawal of Rs330bn GST exemptions: FBR awaiting MoF’s nod to send draft Ord to Law Division

Govt decides to inject Rs111bn into power transmission system

Phase-III Thar coal mining expansion project approved

SBP releases PSR: PRISM records 60pc growth in FY21

SPI up 1.38pc WoW

PM discusses Punjab situation with governor, CM

Read more stories