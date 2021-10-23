KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (October 22, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 173.85 173.84 173.69 173.50 173.37 173.04 172.15 EUR 202.19 202.24 202.18 202.17 202.16 201.90 200.99 GBP 239.80 239.74 239.54 239.26 239.0 4238.50 237.16 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021