ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Milk powerplays, Finch tells Australia after dew diligence

Reuters 22 Oct 2021

DUBAI: Australia captain Aaron Finch believes powerplays will make or break team fortunes at the Twenty20 World Cup, apart from being a potent antidote to the pesky dew factor.

Australia will launch their bid for the only major global trophy that has eluded them with Saturday's Group 1 match against South Africa in Abu Dhabi.

Finch would worry less about the dew factor as only one of their five group matches is a night game, but his experience in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) tells him the first six overs still remained crucial.

"Even though it's different surfaces to what the IPL used, we saw the impact that had," Finch told a news conference on Friday.

"The teams that won the powerplay went a long way to winning the game as the wickets deteriorated."

Australia got a taste of the dew factor in their warm-up match against New Zealand and Finch had no doubt it would be a headache for the teams.

Namibia reach T20 World Cup second round for first time

"As the conditions cool down slightly in the coming month or so, it will probably become heavier and heavier. Then the toss does become really important," he said.

"The way out is making the first six overs count.

"Regardless of how dewy it does get, if you can control that part of the game, it goes a huge distance in winning the match."

Australia have the experience in their batting line-up to master the challenge, said the opener.

To make the powerplays count, Australia will need David Warner to rediscover his form after being dropped by his IPL franchise midway through the UAE leg of the tournament.

Finch was convinced Warner would be back among runs soon.

"I'm backing Davey's ability, I'm backing his judgement. If you look at these World Cup history, it's bloody good," Finch said.

"Would he have liked more runs? Absolutely, everyone would like more runs all the time. He's one of the greatest players Australia has ever produced and I've got no doubts that come game one, he'll be up and firing, ready to go."

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma confirmed he and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi would play their opener against Australia both having recovered from injuries.

Bavuma is returning from a thumb injury while Shamsi, currently the top-ranked T20 bowler, suffered a groin injury during a warm-up match against Pakistan.

"I obviously managed to get through the two (practice) games unscathed," Bavuma, his thumb still wrapped in bandage, told reporters. "The hand held up nicely, so I'm all good to go.

"I understand that he's (Shamsi) also good to go. He did pass his fitness test today."

