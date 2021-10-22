ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -299.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,833 Decreased By ▼ -172.76 (-0.96%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm logs worst week in 2 months over India, China regulatory fears

  • Palm falls 0.77% for the week, most since Aug. 20
  • Concerns over tight supply in Indonesia, Malaysia linger
  • Dalian edible oils down more than 4%
Reuters 22 Oct 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures on Friday logged their worst week in two months over concerns that top buyers China and India might strengthen regulation on speculative activities, but likely tighter supply capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended down 45 ringgit, or 0.91%, at 4,923 ringgit ($1,186.84) a tonne, falling for a second straight day.

The contract declined 0.77% for the week, its second straight weekly drop and its biggest since the week ended Aug. 20.

The market is concerned that regulators in India and China could increase scrutiny on speculative trading to tame record high prices, after China signalled it might intervene to cool surging prices of coal futures.

Palm oil up for second day to record high of over 5,200 ringgit

There is still a concern on supply levels in Malaysia and Indonesia as production peaked in August, said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager and broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 4.6%, while its palm oil contract dropped 5.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil producer palm oil industry palm oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Palm logs worst week in 2 months over India, China regulatory fears

PM Imran holds meetings with Punjab CM, governor

Depreciation woes: Pakistan's rupee closes at 174 against US dollar

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's father withdraws petition against indictment

Country cannot move forward without basic political reforms: Fawad

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

Pakistan look to break World Cup jinx against India

FBR serves notice to beggar

Pakistan to re-negotiate bilateral investment treaties: BOI secretary

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

Read more stories