ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
ASC 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
FFBL 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.3%)
FFL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
GGL 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.88%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
JSCL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
KAPCO 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.49%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
NETSOL 106.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
PAEL 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
SNGP 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.41%)
TRG 131.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.23%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
WTL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,761 Increased By ▲ 45.16 (0.96%)
BR30 20,798 Decreased By ▼ -41.92 (-0.2%)
KSE100 45,655 Increased By ▲ 155.42 (0.34%)
KSE30 17,921 Increased By ▲ 96.45 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil up for second day to record high of over 5,200 ringgit

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed for a second day to a record high of 5,220 ringgit a tonne on Thursday, lifted by a rally of global edible oils and tight supply sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 94 ringgit, or 1.85%, to 5,165 ringgit ($1,242.48) a tonne by the midday break.

The spot contract for November delivery rose to an all-time high of 5,393 ringgit.

Crude palm oil futures (CPO) surged higher on renewed concerns over Indonesia palm oil production losses, covering in cash markets and persistently bullish energy prices, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

"The depressing production outlook and reduction in import duties at key destination markets India and Pakistan has given new ray of hope for palm oil prices to sustain the rally," he added.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-20 fell 14.7% from the same week in September, an improvement from a 18% decline seen during Oct. 1-15, according to data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 3%, while its palm oil contract 3.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices were mixed on Thursday as some investors scooped up profits from the recent rally while solid demand in the United States underpinned market sentiment.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may rise towards a 5,187-5,274 ringgit range, as it has broken a resistance zone of 5,032-5,048 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat soyabean Oil Palm

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil up for second day to record high of over 5,200 ringgit

Aid for Afghanistan: Taliban win backing from 10 regional states

Four security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Bajaur: ISPR

Investment cooperation in green development: Pakistan, China may sign three-year pact

Meeting vaccination target a must to prevent 5th Covid-19 wave: Asad Umar

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Afghan central bank reserves: Taliban won’t be allowed access: US

Digital mode of payment: PAA, PBC point out implementation challenges

FBR to notify revised valuation of immovable property by November

New auto policy: ‘Ministry likely to take draft to govt for approval in 2 weeks’

Forex requirement of Diamer-Bhasha Dam project: $500m raised by Wapda through Green Eurobond: Elahi

Read more stories