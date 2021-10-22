Country cannot move forward without basic political reforms: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the country cannot move forward without basic political reforms.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Fawad said: "A proposed law to curb fake news in Pakistan has been sent to the cabinet for approval."

The minister added that he has been saying since 2018, Pakistan could not move forward unless there are political reforms. "Reforms concerning judiciary and media are also necessary," he stated.

About the health cards, he said after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the distribution of health cards will commence in Punjab from December. "By March next year, it will be distributed throughout the province."

He said the card will help people to get free and quality health facilities every year up to Rs1 million.

Fawad said the government will soon announce relief on health, education, and four basic edible items including flour, sugar, pulses, and ghee.

A few days ago, Fawad had said the greatest challenge being faced by media is the dissemination of false propaganda through fake news.

He stated that the phenomenon of fake news emerged after a revolution in information technology (IT) and an increase in the number of media platforms.

He highlighted that the government is introducing the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) to deal with the issues of fake news.

Govt bringing PMDA to deal with issue of fake news: Fawad

He said that there are currently several laws regulating media in Pakistan and all of them are being abolished to replace them with one authority named the PMDA.

He said the new authority would help digital media define the landscape of Pakistan in the future. He added it would also encourage the local cinema industry and facilitate it.