ANL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.28%)
ASC 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.59%)
ASL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.1%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.46%)
BYCO 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.99%)
FCCL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.21%)
FFBL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.82%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FNEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
GGL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.94%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
JSCL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.55%)
KAPCO 26.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.29%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.4%)
NETSOL 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-4.19%)
PACE 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.42%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.17%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.68%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
SILK 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.21%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.03%)
TRG 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -6.56 (-5.03%)
UNITY 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.14%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,712 Decreased By ▼ -51.56 (-1.08%)
BR30 20,159 Decreased By ▼ -512.17 (-2.48%)
KSE100 45,469 Decreased By ▼ -352.52 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,864 Decreased By ▼ -142.35 (-0.79%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran holds meetings with Punjab CM, governor

  • Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar presents report to the PM on his recent visit to Europe
BR Web Desk 22 Oct 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived on a day-long visit to Lahore where he held separate meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar.

During his meeting with Punjab CM, the PM was briefed on the new local body system. Buzdar also briefed the PM on a number of matters including security, oppositions' protest and inflation.

Meanwhile, Punjab governor also called on the PM and discussed administrative and political issues of the province, a statement by the PM's Office said.

The governor presented a report to the PM on his recent visit to Europe and issue of GSP Plus status.

The PM arrived in Lahore on a day-long visit and will will chair different meetings on various administrative and development affairs of Punjab.

The PM's visit comes on a day when separate protest calls by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and opposition parties have been called against the government.

The TLP is protesting against the detention of its party chief Saad Hussain Rizvi while the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has announced a series of countrywide demonstrations against inflation.

Major cities in Punjab shut down as TLP, opposition announce separate protests

In a bid to stop protesters from marching to sensitive areas, the Lahore district administration has also placed containers at various points such as the Samanabad turn at Multan Road and at the Grid Station Stop. Containers have also been placed at the Dubai Chowk in Iqbal Town's Boulevard area.

Pakistan Usman Buzdar Lahore Imran Khan Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar

Comments

1000 characters

PM Imran holds meetings with Punjab CM, governor

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's father withdraws petition against indictment

ADB to provide $600m to Ehsaas programme

Country cannot move forward without basic political reforms: Fawad

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

KE seeks Rs3.45/unit increase under FCA

FBR serves notice to beggar

Pakistan to re-negotiate bilateral investment treaties: BOI secretary

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

Read more stories