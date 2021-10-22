PM Imran holds meetings with Punjab CM, governor

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived on a day-long visit to Lahore where he held separate meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar.

During his meeting with Punjab CM, the PM was briefed on the new local body system. Buzdar also briefed the PM on a number of matters including security, oppositions' protest and inflation.

Meanwhile, Punjab governor also called on the PM and discussed administrative and political issues of the province, a statement by the PM's Office said.

The governor presented a report to the PM on his recent visit to Europe and issue of GSP Plus status.

The PM arrived in Lahore on a day-long visit and will will chair different meetings on various administrative and development affairs of Punjab.

The PM's visit comes on a day when separate protest calls by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and opposition parties have been called against the government.

The TLP is protesting against the detention of its party chief Saad Hussain Rizvi while the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has announced a series of countrywide demonstrations against inflation.

Major cities in Punjab shut down as TLP, opposition announce separate protests

In a bid to stop protesters from marching to sensitive areas, the Lahore district administration has also placed containers at various points such as the Samanabad turn at Multan Road and at the Grid Station Stop. Containers have also been placed at the Dubai Chowk in Iqbal Town's Boulevard area.