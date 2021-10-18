PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

ISLAMABAD: The nine-party opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Sunday decided to launch a countrywide protest drive against high inflation and appealed to the people to massively participate in the protest rallies to oust the incumbent "corrupt" government, 'which is serving the IMF's interests, instead of taking care of the people.'

The decision was taken during a telephonic conversation between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, who is also the president of the PDM, in which it was decided to deliberate further on the protest drive in the PDM's meeting being held today (Monday) in Islamabad.

According to a statement, issued by PML-N spokesperson, the two leaders discussed the rapidly deteriorating situation in the country and the plight of the people of Pakistan crushed under the skyrocketing inflation.

"After thorough consultation, the two leaders agreed that the people of Pakistan could no longer bear the burden of this economic terrorism by Imran Khan led government and that the opposition would start a comprehensive and full-scale campaign against this injustice," it stated, adding that they also decided that protests, rallies and marches will be held across the country.

PDM postpones meeting

The spokesperson added that the two leaders agreed that it was time for leaders to get out of their homes to save the nation from inflation, unemployment and economic catastrophe. "The two leaders also agreed that all opposition political parties will unite to work together for the anti-government protests," it added.

Talking to reporters here after a meeting with PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbais, the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-ehman said that PDM's meeting has been convened today (Monday) which would deliberate further on the anti-government movement and the countrywide protest drive against the skyrocketing inflation and price hike.

He alleged that the PTI government was serving the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) interest instead of taking care of the people.

"The government seems to be by the IMF and not by the people. That's why we have decided to take to the streets and lead the people. We believe that these rulers are "illegitimate" and "corrupt", and they cannot be given any more relief to remain further in power," he said and also appealed to the masses to come out from their homes against the 'injustices' and the high inflation.

"The PDM had also stated it earlier that this government is not only an 'illegitimate' setup but also an incompetent and the most corrupt government... Not only the 'selected' but the 'selectors' would also have to answer the questions being raised on the continued failure to give any relief to the masses," the Maulana maintained.

The JUI-F chief maintained that since June 15, 2021, the prices of petroleum products have increased by Rs 30.15 per litre. He maintained that the country's debt has increased to Rs 45,000 billion from Rs 25,000 billion which were three years back. Similarly, he added that the economic growth which was 5.8 percent three years back and now it has gone down in negative zone.

PDM to chalk out future strategy today

Meanwhile, in a statement, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif demanded the PTI government to reverse the fuel and electricity price hike after the "failed" negotiations with the IMF. He said that the government had hiked these prices to satisfy the IMF so that its negotiations would be successful and the next instalment of loan would be released.

"But now that the government has failed at these negotiations, crushing the people of Pakistan with this cruel increase in prices for nothing is unjustified," he said.

He also criticised the government's strategy of adhering to all conditions set by the IMF before the negotiations and 'yet still failing miserably to achieve its objectives.' "This government has enslaved the nation under the rule of the IMF by blindly following every dictation by the IMF and the net result by the end of the day is absolutely zero," he maintained.

"The 'economic murder' of the people has been going on for the past three years. The nation deserves to know why the prices of sugar, flour, medicines increased and what the conditions were on which the government went to negotiate with the IMF," he asked.

He recalled that the PML-N, led by Nawaz Sharif, had successfully completed the IMF program in 2015, which was criticized by Imran Khan. He also reminded the nation that Imran Khan had pledged that he would prefer committing suicide before going to the IMF.

