ANL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.71%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.89%)
ASL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.91%)
BOP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.92%)
FFBL 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FNEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
GGL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.73%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
JSCL 19.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
MDTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.11%)
NETSOL 100.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3.04%)
PACE 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
POWER 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
PRL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.46%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
TELE 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.68%)
TRG 126.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-2.71%)
UNITY 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.01%)
WTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By ▼ -35.13 (-0.74%)
BR30 20,436 Decreased By ▼ -235.49 (-1.14%)
KSE100 45,703 Decreased By ▼ -118.88 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,946 Decreased By ▼ -60.44 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Tokyo stocks open lower with few fresh clues for market

AFP 22 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, shrugging off rallies in key US indexes with a dearth of fresh market-moving events otherwise making investors cautious.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.36 percent or 104.08 points at 28,604.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.43 percent or 8.66 points to 1,992.15.

"The Japanese market is seen continuing declines in the previous session with a lack of fresh market-moving events" after the S&P 500 finished at a record on Wall Street but the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market strategist of Monex, said in a note.

The dollar fetched 113.98 yen in early Asian trade, against 114.02 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, Nissan was down 1.19 percent at 588.4 yen after a report the carmaker would reduce production by 30 percent from its initial plans in October and November.

Contacted by AFP, a company spokeswoman said: "We acknowledge that the semiconductor supply shortage is still in a difficult situation.

"We plan to give an update on the situation in our second-quarter financial results announcement in November."

Tokyo stocks open lower

Its rivals Honda and Toyota were sliding by less than 0.2 percent.

Toshiba was down 0.31 percent at 4,845 yen after a report that merger talks between chip maker Kioxia -- sold by Toshiba in 2018 to a consortium led by US investment firm Bain Capital -- and Western Digital had stalled.

SoftBank Group was up 0.46 percent at 6,604 yen after the office-sharing company WeWork, which the Japanese investment giant owns a large stake in, made a strong Wall Street debut, and after it said its half-year dividend was unchanged at 22 yen.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index Topix index

