Tokyo stocks open lower with few fresh clues for market

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, shrugging off rallies in key US indexes with a dearth of fresh market-moving events otherwise making investors cautious.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.36 percent or 104.08 points at 28,604.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.43 percent or 8.66 points to 1,992.15.

"The Japanese market is seen continuing declines in the previous session with a lack of fresh market-moving events" after the S&P 500 finished at a record on Wall Street but the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market strategist of Monex, said in a note.

The dollar fetched 113.98 yen in early Asian trade, against 114.02 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, Nissan was down 1.19 percent at 588.4 yen after a report the carmaker would reduce production by 30 percent from its initial plans in October and November.

Contacted by AFP, a company spokeswoman said: "We acknowledge that the semiconductor supply shortage is still in a difficult situation.

"We plan to give an update on the situation in our second-quarter financial results announcement in November."

Its rivals Honda and Toyota were sliding by less than 0.2 percent.

Toshiba was down 0.31 percent at 4,845 yen after a report that merger talks between chip maker Kioxia -- sold by Toshiba in 2018 to a consortium led by US investment firm Bain Capital -- and Western Digital had stalled.

SoftBank Group was up 0.46 percent at 6,604 yen after the office-sharing company WeWork, which the Japanese investment giant owns a large stake in, made a strong Wall Street debut, and after it said its half-year dividend was unchanged at 22 yen.