Promulgation of NAB (Second Amendment) Ordinance: Mandviwalla challenges Kidney Hills case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former deputy chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, on Thursday, challenged the illegal allotment of plots of the Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (OCHSL) (Kidney Hills) case against him and others under the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

Mandviwalla through his counsel filed an application before the Accountability Court under Section 4(2),(A),(C), and 4(3) of the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 before Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

According to the Mandviwalla plea, after the promulgation of the NAB (Second Amendment) Ordinance, the jurisdictions of the Accountability Court and the NAB has ended.

Defense counsel Arshad Tabraz told the court that no accused in this case is holder of public office.

The NAB should brief the court about the difference between holder of public office and public office holder, he said.

The court sought a reply from the NAB regarding the plea and adjourned the hearing of the case until November 3.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Mandviwalla and others in an illegal land allotments case on January 13 this year.

