Steel training programme concludes

PESHAWAR: FF Steel and KP-Tevta held certificate distribution ceremony of Steel training programme jointly managed by the public-private consortium at FF Steel head office in Peshawar, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony.

A formal MoU was signed between the two entities for training of market oriented manpower specialized in steel sector. 30 students selected through a rigorous testing process were enrolled in the six month training process involving seven days of practical training, followed by seven days of theoretical work during the course tenure. Six successful students were offered job at FF Steel.

FF Steel, which is the fastest growing steel organization of Pakistan, intends to open new plant in Karachi, followed by diversification towards exploring copper export business and steel re-bars export to Central Asian States. The company will hold its IPO in January 2022 which will further open its avenues towards diversification in new areas.

“This training programme will help FF Steel in developing skilled labor for its upcoming projects and acts as a role model for other organizations to follow” said Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Industries, Commerce & Technical Education.

“Such projects are a perfect example of public private consortium and how effective results can be derived if organizations collaborate for a mutual cause” said Humayun Khan, Secretary Industries, commerce & Technical Education.

