ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Steel training programme concludes

Recorder Report 22 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: FF Steel and KP-Tevta held certificate distribution ceremony of Steel training programme jointly managed by the public-private consortium at FF Steel head office in Peshawar, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony.

A formal MoU was signed between the two entities for training of market oriented manpower specialized in steel sector. 30 students selected through a rigorous testing process were enrolled in the six month training process involving seven days of practical training, followed by seven days of theoretical work during the course tenure. Six successful students were offered job at FF Steel.

FF Steel, which is the fastest growing steel organization of Pakistan, intends to open new plant in Karachi, followed by diversification towards exploring copper export business and steel re-bars export to Central Asian States. The company will hold its IPO in January 2022 which will further open its avenues towards diversification in new areas.

“This training programme will help FF Steel in developing skilled labor for its upcoming projects and acts as a role model for other organizations to follow” said Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Industries, Commerce & Technical Education.

“Such projects are a perfect example of public private consortium and how effective results can be derived if organizations collaborate for a mutual cause” said Humayun Khan, Secretary Industries, commerce & Technical Education.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

steel Abdul Karim Khan Humayun Khan Steel training programme

Comments

Comments are closed.

Steel training programme concludes

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

ADB to provide $600m to Ehsaas programme

UN sets up trust fund for ‘people’s economy’

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

KE seeks Rs3.45/unit increase under FCA

Pakistan retained on FATF ‘grey list’ again

Pak-Afghan trade, border issues discussed

FBR serves notice to beggar

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

OGDCL discovers gas reservoirs in Balochistan’s Kohlu district

Read more stories