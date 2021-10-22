Senate panel seeks forensic audit of sports federations

ISLAMABAD: A sub-panel of the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), on Thursday, asked the government to undertake measures to promote sports in the country, besides calling for a forensic audit of all 41 sports federations listed by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

The sub-committee of the Standing Committee on IPC also elected Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui as its convener, while Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed and Senator Gurdeep Singh would be members of the panel.

The agenda of the sub-committee entailed discussion regarding the work-plan of the committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddiqui said that a sports revolution in the country is the need of the hour to promote the healthy activity among the people.

He stated that sports is the most neglected sector in the country, adding that the committee would work beyond party lines to ensure that Pakistani sports reach new heights and its previous glories are restored.

He urged the media to assist the committee in this cause, terming this a great service to Pakistan, for enhancing its soft image in the world.

The committee emphasised that it was essential that the welfare of sportspersons is prioritised for promotion of the sports in the country.

The committee stressed the need for ensuring that every school in the country boasted a playground being an important step towards promoting sports at the grassroots level.

The committee decided that Pakistani sports would benefit greatly, if local government bodies also stepped in to ensure that all urban and rural vicinities are allotted the playgrounds.

The panel further recommended that the government should give incentives to sports.

The work plan of the committee would entail reviewing the strengths, weaknesses, accomplishments, and challenges of Sports Federations affiliated with the PSB via a performa created to review details minutely.

The committee stressed the need for a forensic audit of all 41 sports federations listed by the PSB along with the Pakistan Olympic Association.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Siddiqui welcomed suggestions regarding improvement of sports in Pakistan.

He added that after every meeting an informal “one-on-one” session with the media for recommendations will be conducted to improve the sports scenario in Pakistan.

The media recommended that the PSB must be summoned to get a clear picture of the sports landscape in Pakistan.

They added that Olympians must be invited to get a firsthand account of the challenges they face in the country.

