Dettol collaborates with TCF

Recorder Report 22 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Dettol has partnered with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) to support the cause of education and specifically hygiene education to educate the school going kids on the importance of hand washing with soap.

As part of this collaboration, Dettol will also fund a TCF classroom for a year for the less privileged children and encourages all its consumers to support TCF in providing education nationwide.

The collaboration kick started through a hygiene education session at TCF Qayyumabad Campus on Global Handwashing Day where Dettol also released its new anthem to stress the importance of handwashing and instilling this habit amongst all kids. The anthem further highlights how the simple act of handwashing as an activity can lead to a healthy Pakistan.

Co-Founder and Chairman of The Citizens Foundation, Ateed Riaz remarked, “Providing TCF children hygiene literacy and practices has always been an important component of our education. With 275,000 young students attending our network of schools, we welcome Dettol’s efforts to actively promote the importance of prevention over cure through a simple act of hand-washing.”

The Citizens Foundation Dettol Ateed Riaz

