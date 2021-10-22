India tasting the frustration of defeat

Our navy deserves a lot of praise for successfully thwarting an attempt by an Indian submarine to sneak into Pakistani waters. This shows that our naval forces have been maintaining a strict monitoring watch to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan successfully. This incident, however, clearly reflects India's growing belligerence and a new round of machinations by it. India's nefarious designs that it often unveils in a clandestine manner also show that it has been tasting the frustration of defeat.

Shaukat Warraich (Lahore)

