ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
South Korea launches first domestic space rocket but mission fails

AFP 22 Oct 2021

SEOUL: South Korea launched its first domestically developed space rocket on Thursday but failed to put its dummy payload into orbit, a setback in the country's attempts to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations.

The Korea Space Launch Vehicle II, informally called Nuri and emblazoned with a South Korean flag, rose upwards from Goheung on the southern coast trailing a column of flame.

All three stages of the rocket worked, taking it to an altitude of 700 kilometres, and the 1.5-tonne payload separated successfully, President Moon Jae-in said after watching the launch at the control centre. But "putting a dummy satellite into orbit remains an unfinished mission", he announced.

"Though it fell short of achieving its goals perfectly, we have achieved very good feats with our first launch."

Another attempt will be made in May, he added.

"Countries that lead in space technology will lead the future. And we are not too late to do it."

The mission failed because the third-stage engine stopped burning 46 seconds earlier than scheduled, science minister Lim Hye-sook told reporters. Cheering and applause had earlier broken out in the control centre as the flight seemed to proceed according to plan.

South Korea has risen from the ashes of war to become the world's 12th-largest economy and a technologically advanced nation, home to the planet's biggest smartphone and memory chip maker, Samsung Electronics.

But it has lagged in the headline-making world of spaceflight, where the Soviet Union led the way with the first satellite launch in 1957, closely followed by the United States.

In Asia, China, Japan and India all have advanced space programmes, and the South's nuclear-armed neighbour North Korea was the most recent entrant to the club of countries with their own satellite launch capability.

Ballistic missiles and space rockets use similar technology and Pyongyang put a 300-kilogramme (660-pound) satellite into orbit in 2012 in what Western countries condemned as a disguised missile test.

Even now, only six nations - not including North Korea - have successfully launched a one-tonne payload on their own rockets. The three-stage Nuri rocket has been a decade in development at a cost of 2 trillion won ($1.6 billion). It weighs 200 tonnes and is 47.2 metres (155 feet) long, fitted with a total of six liquid-fuelled engines.

South Korea launches first domestic space rocket but mission fails

