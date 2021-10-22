Markets
Vietnam coffee prices steady
22 Oct 2021
SINGAPORE: Domestic robusta prices in Vietnam were steady this week on both thin supply and buying demand, with traders keeping close eyes on the weather and COVID-19 prevention policies ahead of the main harvest season next month. Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam's largest coffee-growing area, sold coffee at 39,400-41,800 dong ($1.73-$1.84) per kg, little changed from last week's 39,700-42,000 dong range.
Apart from weather condition, traders also are concerned that newly detected COVID-19 clusters in Dak Lak and neighbouring Gia Lai province may trigger travel restrictions and hinder cherry picking and trading activities amid new beans are due to come next month.
