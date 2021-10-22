EBM acknowledged as 'Best Place to Work' in Pakistan

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) has earned the top position in the 'Best Places to Work' award in the FMCG Industry. The ranking portrays the commitment of EBM to continuously elevate the standards of its operations as well as its products. EBM's tireless efforts have been recognized by the industry on numerous occasions. The rankings have been compiled and issued after a thorough survey carried out by the 'Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management' (PSHRM) and 'Engage Consulting.'

EBM has won this accolade for the fourth time this year. Its continuous recognition in this prestigious ranking has proved EBM's dedication and commitment towards creating and providing the best and most enabling workplace for their employees.

EBM's Managing Director and CEO, Dr Zeelaf Munir stated: "It is a great honor to be acknowledged as the 'Best Place to Work' in the FMCG sector for the fourth consecutive time. We believe that an enabling culture helps to retain a devoted workforce. This victory is a clear reflection of our vision and ideals established through 55 years of operations, as well as EBM's forward-thinking approach towards development."

